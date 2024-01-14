Chicago woman, 61, is left BRAIN DEAD after being punched and stomped on the head on train ‘by eight-time felon who wanted to steal her purse’

A Chicago woman has been left brain dead after she was viciously beaten by an eight-time felon, police said.

The woman, 61, who has not been identified, was riding the CTA Red Line on January 4 when she was targeted by two men – one of whom was allegedly convicted criminal Mijawon Johnson, 36.

As they attempted to steal her purse, Johnson pinned the woman to a seat and repeatedly punched and stomped her head and stomach, and jumped on her ‘with all of his weight’, prosecutors said.

Johnson was on parole for armed robbery at the time of the attack, has served six stints in prison and now faces charges including attempted murder – which could be upgraded as the woman is not expected to survive.

