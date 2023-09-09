Chicago teacher’s union boss who branded school choice supporters fascists is slammed for sending her son to PRIVATE school and blasts critics for calling her a hypocrite

The president of Chicago Teachers Union has sent her eldest son to a private school in the city, it has emerged – a month after she called those who supported school choice ‘fascists’.

Stacy Davis Gates, who in 2018 tweeted that private schools were ‘segregation academies’, enrolled her son 14 year-old son Kevin this term in a Catholic school. Her younger two children attend a Chicago public elementary school.

When critics accused her of hypocrisy, she said that she was doing the best for her son, because public schools in her neighborhood were poor quality.

She said Kevin was an aspiring soccer player, and she and her husband were ‘forced’ to send him ‘to a private high school so he could live out his dream of being a soccer player while also having a curriculum that can meet his social and emotional needs.’

