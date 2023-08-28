Chicago Teacher Found with Boy at Airport Charged with Trying to Make Child Porn

Officials charged a Chicago private school teacher with attempted production of child pornography once he was caught with a teenage boy in Florida on June 29.Emilio Amado Vrdoljak was found at Miami International Airport accompanied by a 17-year-old boy from Argentina after arriving from Buenos Aires, Fox 32 reported Saturday, noting the minor told officials Vrdoljak was teaching him English.The boy also said he was staying with the suspect for a few weeks in America to continue his education, the article stated:

The boy allegedly told investigators that Vrdoljak asked him to sleep in the same bed while in Argentina, but that the boy refused. A search of Vrdoljak’s phone also showed sexual comments and photos had been sent to and from a different boy who identified himself as being 16-years-old.Once Vrdoljak was asked the reason he kept communicating with the alleged 16-year-old, he claimed he was “thinking with his butt” at the time.According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN), child pornography is also referred to as child sexual abuse material.

