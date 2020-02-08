Fox News

The brutal beating of a 68-year-old man by 11 teens on a passenger train here Monday was captured in a disturbing, graphic video obtained by Fox News. The Chicago Police Department told Fox News the beating is under investigation, but no one is in custody because the victim “was unable to identify his attacker(s) due to his injuries.” A police source told Fox that the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office “wouldn’t touch” the case if the victim can’t identify those accused or is unable to cooperate. When reached about prosecuting the case, state’s attorney’s office responded: “We are unable to comment.” The footage shows one of the female teens first trying to pickpocket the victim while he’s asleep. The man awakens, tries to fend off the teens, but the woman drags and beats the man. She then appears to run to another car, and returns with a group of teens including five men and two women. They surround the man seated on the train.

