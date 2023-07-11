A city in Illinois is expected to pay 140 mostly elderly black residents $25,000 each in reparations by the end of the year in what they’re calling a ‘test run for the whole country.’

In 2019, Evanston a city of 75,000 north of Chicago, committed to paying $10 million over the next 10 years in local reparations and they’ve started to deliver on that promise nearly four years later.

First approved in March of 2021, the program will benefit black residents if they, or their ancestors, lived in the city between 1919 and 1969 or if they can show they suffered housing discrimination due to the city’s policies.

It comes as black communities across the U.S. rallied to help compensate for the legacy of slavery and discrimination they believe has become entrenched within society.

