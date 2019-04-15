ACCUWEATHER:

Spring arrived weeks ago in the Windy City, but then on Sunday winter made a an abrupt return bringing significant snowfall to Chicago as well as places in Missouri, Indiana and Michigan.

Chicago’s O’Hare Airport was whitened by 5.3 inches of snow this past weekend. That made Sunday, April 14, one of the top-two snowiest days this late in the season. The snowiest day in the city’s history from April 14 to early May is 5.4 inches on April 16, 1961.

It was enough to bring Chicago O’Hare and Chicago Midway airports to a ground stop for arriving flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). O’Hare canceled 436 flights on Sunday amid snow and ice, according to Flight Aware.