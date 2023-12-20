Chicago resident rips into Mayor Brandon Johnson over migrant crisis

A black resident of Chicago was filmed berating Mayor Brandon Johnson over the city’s current ‘sanctuary’ status for migrants and the progressive’s failure to bring funds to more at-risk communities.The exchange was recorded at the Chicago City Council’s special meeting Thursday, called to consider whether residents should vote on a referendum on the city’s sanctuary status for the upcoming year.The meeting was thus filled with debate, and drew a fierce statement from a woman who billed herself as a Chicago native born and bred, Lauren Lawrence,Speaking as Johnson stood at his podium, Lawrence lamented how she and others have witnessed a ‘transition’ that left citizens in the lurch, almost ‘as if a lot of people are not important here.’She said: ‘I’m not against anyone coming in here legally. I want to say that clearly. But for those who have not, they don’t top us. They don’t go before us. We’re not last in line.’The heated interaction comes months after the city spent nearly $1million to build a migrant camp that was suddenly scrapped a few weeks ago, and as more than 25,000 migrants have entered the city since last year.

