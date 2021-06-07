Fox News:

‘It’s good to be home,’ Rev. Michael Pfleger repeatedly told congregants

An activist Roman Catholic priest cleared by an Archdiocese of Chicago investigation into claims that he sexually abused several boys decades ago returned to the pulpit of his longtime church on Sunday for the first time in five months.

“It’s good to be home,” the Rev. Michael Pfleger repeatedly told congregants of the Faith Community of St. Sabina, describing his time away during the investigation as a “painful nightmare.”

Pfleger, 72, was placed on leave in January amid allegations from two brothers who said Pfleger sexually abused them as children starting in the 1970s. A third man later also alleged that Pfleger molested him once in 1979 when he was 18. Last month, the archdiocese concluded there was “insufficient reason to suspect” that Pfleger had abused children. A police investigation remains open.

His first service back at the largely Black church on Chicago’s South Side was as spirited as ever, with live music, dancing and reenergized congregants who have fiercely backed their priest. Pfleger, who is White, thanked congregants for supporting him and vowed to resume his activism, especially against gun violence, with even more gusto.

“I’m going to fight harder, because I’m stronger, I’m better and I’m wiser. … The last five months have been a roller coaster of hurt and anger and depression and pain and not knowing what people are thinking about you,” he said, his voice breaking at times.

To support Pfleger, church members have held rallies, flooded archdiocese phone lines, threatened to withhold church dues and launched a letter-writing campaign. On Sunday, some wore T-shirts featuring the priest’s photo and the message “Pfleger is back.” Among those in attendance was filmmaker Spike Lee, who is friends with Pfleger and whose 2015 movie “Chi-raq” featured a character inspired by Pfleger and played by John Cusack.

Pfleger is known for his anti-violence activism and for bolstering neighborhood development in the largely low-income neighborhood surrounding the church. He’s also been in the spotlight for clashing with church leaders, having been suspended twice before this year, including in 2008 during Barack Obama’s presidential campaign when he mocked Obama’s primary opponent Hillary Clinton.

