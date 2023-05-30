Chicago’s “Queer Fam Pride Jam” Pride event will feature “drag dress-up and makeovers” for children.

The event will take place June 17 at the Salt Shed Fairgrounds from 10 am to 4 pm and is sponsored by Lululemon.

According to a report from Block Club Chicago, “This free event, co-sponsored by Block Club, is a collaboration between the queer party producers of Slo ‘Mo and the owners of Kido, an award-winning kids boutique in the South Loop.”

The event will also feature vendors, prioritizing those who are “LGBTQ and Black, Indigenous and people of color.”

“The festival’s programs include wellness activities facilitated by LGBTQ artists and healers, including family yoga and fan decorating, Kaza said. Day-long activities include fan decorating, drag dress-up and makeovers,” the report continues. “Natty Bwoy Bikes & Boards, a local skateboarding school, will facilitate a skating area, and legendary house music choreographer Boogie McClarin will teach dance lessons, Kaza said.”

READ MORE