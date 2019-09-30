FOX NEWS:

The Chicago Police Department advised officers not to cooperate with the Department of Homeland Security, particularly in situations involving immigration arrests, according to an internal department memo obtained by Fox News.

Instead of assisting DHS upon request, officers are instructed to wait for their supervisor to arrive, the memo said. Once the supervisor arrives, “if the request is to assist with an immigration arrest or detention, CPD personnel will leave the scene as directed by the CPD supervisor,” according to the memo.

CPD confirmed the memo came from an internal superior but would not say if the directive came from the mayor. The mayor’s office has not responded to requests for comment from Fox News.