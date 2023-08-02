Chicago Police Finally Make Large Number of Arrests During Teen Mass Rampage

For the last several years, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) has engaged in a policy of “hands-off” as huge groups of hundreds of teens and young adults rampage through neighborhoods looting stores, vandalizing cars, fighting with each other, and even shooting people. But on Sunday, police reversed that policy and actually made dozens of arrests during one such mob scene.

Last weekend, the CPD made about 40 arrests as a large group of teens again targeted an area along Roosevelt Road in the city’s South Loop business district.

It was the largest number of arrests since 61 were arrested during a mob rampage in July of 2021, according to CWB Chicago.

Still, a mere 40 arrests made only a small dent in the mob of some 400 teens carousing through the area and totally trashing a 7-Eleven convenience store in the process.

According to NBC 5, most were charged with misdemeanors and immediately released, though a select few were hit with gun charges.

But, the CPD certainly made an about-face. In fact, according to CBS News, several CPD supervisors were heard encouraging officers to make arrests.

