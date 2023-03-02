A Chicago police officer is in critical condition after being shot during a shootout Wednesday afternoon on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the shootout occurred in “a residential block in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue.”

An officer on the channel for the 911 dispatcher was heard screaming, “10-1! 10-1, officer down, officer down! … I need an ambo, get an ambo – officer down!”

ABC 7 notes there was a large police presence outside Sawyer Elementary School, and numerous fire department vehicles were there as well.

FOX 32 observes that the wounded officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The individual who was shooting at the officer was shot and was also transported to a hospital.

The Chicago Sun-Times points out that 84 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through February 28, 2023.

