New York Post:

Former Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson raped and repeatedly sexually assaulted his former driver for more than three years, a shocking new lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit, filed late Wednesday by Officer Cynthia Donald — who was with Johnson the night he was out drinking and fell asleep behind the wheel of his SUV, which led to his firing last year — claims the former top cop first sexually assaulted her in his office in the summer of 2016.

Johnson allegedly entered the room and forced Donald onto a couch, where he pulled her pants down without her consent and “forcibly performed unwanted oral sex” on her, according to the filing.

“Superintendent Johnson then ejaculated onto Plaintiff’s body and told her, ‘now you know you belong to me,” the lawsuit states.

Johnson proceeded to engage in “regular and frequent” acts of sexual harassment and abuse toward Donald, continuing until the end of last year, according to the lawsuit.

“Superintendent Johnson, while serving as Plaintiff’s superior and direct supervisor, engaged in shockingly violent, abusive and harassing conduct towards Plaintiff,” the lawsuit claims. “Superintendent Johnson forced oral sex on [Donald]. Superintendent Johnson forced vaginal sex on [Donald].”

