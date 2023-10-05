Chicago migrants crammed on sidewalk with belongings after being locked out of police station

Some migrants in Chicago were locked out of a police station where they were being housed as they gathered on a crowded sidewalk Wednesday with all their belongings, as the city was preparing for more arrivals. Outside the 1st District police station on 17th and State streets, migrants, along with mattresses, furniture, carpets and personal items were crammed on a sidewalk, Fox Chicago reported.The doors to the police station were locked and the building lobby was empty, the news report said. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Chicago Police Department and city officials.A Venezuelan migrant told the news outlet that he had been staying in the lobby of the police station but that it had been closed down Wednesday.

