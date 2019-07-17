FOX NEWS:

Chicago’s new mayor is taking issue with the city’s police department as the city continues to see far more homicides than New York and Los Angeles, as well as major eruptions of other violence.

“One weekend does not make a trend,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday, according to Fox 32. “But we’ve now had a couple weekends where it feels like we are losing the streets.”

The mayor made the comments while in New York to attend the opening of the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, which is funded by billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg “to equip [mayors] with the tools and expertise to effectively lead complex cities.”

More from Fox News