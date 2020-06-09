THE GATEWAY PUNDIT

After the recent riots which saw multiple large stores looted, some retailers are having second thoughts about remaining in certain cities. In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been talking to these retailers and asking them not to leave the city Not only do these companies make it possible for residents to get the things they need, they pay tons of taxes which the city relies on.

WBBM News reports: Mayor Lightfoot Pleads With Walmart, Other Retailers To Not Abandon Chicago Mayor Lightfoot said she’s hopeful major retailers will reopen the Chicago stores that were looted or otherwise damaged during protests surrounding George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota. But, she’s unsure of one of the biggest. Mayor Lightfoot said she was on a conference call with Walmart and other major retailers that had stores looted or heavily damaged during the unrest in Chicago. She said she pleaded with them to not abandon Chicago. “I think in the case of Walmart, what they were focused on was assessing the damage. They are doing an effort to donate fresh produce, to the extent of what’s left so it doesn’t perish, and other perishables, and they are taking their time, as I would expect.”

