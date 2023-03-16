Lame duck Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot got a tongue-lashing at a raucous city council meeting Wednesday, with a longtime critic telling the controversial pol to “get the hell out of my city.”

"Pack your bags and get out of my city" Lori Lightfoot.

They should have told #LoriLightfoot that after her first 6 months. pic.twitter.com/1bYasyIlDq — UnregisteredRebel (@UnregisteredReb) March 16, 2023

Journalist William Kelly, a frequent adversary of Lightfoot, berated the outgoing mayor for her botched leadership, including her response to the COVID-19 pandemic, during a public comment portion of the meeting.

“You shut down our schools, you shut down the churches, you shut down the businesses,” Kelly railed, according to a video posted by Forbes.

“You did the one thing that I thought could never happen,” he said. “As someone who was born and raised on the south side of Chicago, I never thought in my life that I would ever see the city of Chicago brought down so low as you have managed to bring it down.

“Shame on you,” Kelly said. “That is a legacy that you are going to have to carry.”

READ MORE