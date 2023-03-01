Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) on Tuesday failed to secure enough votes to advance to the runoff on Tuesday, losing her bid for a second term in office, according to an Associated Press projection.

Lightfoot becomes the first Chicago mayor to lose a bid for reelection in 40 years, when former mayor Jane Byrne was ousted in 1983.

Lightfoot’s loss sets up former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas (D) and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (D) for a head to head faceoff in the runoff election on April 4.

Lightfoot’s first term in office was marked by the coronavirus pandemic and a massive increase in crime.

“Lori has had her chance. Since Lori Lightfoot has been in office, it seems like crime has gotten worse,” 45-year-old Chicago resident Lonnell Jolly told the Associated Press.

In 2022, Lightfoot’s Chicago recorded 723 murders, a 95 percent increase in vehicle thefts, a 50 percent increase in theft, and ten percent increases from the previous year in burglary and robbery.

