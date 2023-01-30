Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was blasted over a video of her dancing on the streets, amid continued violent crime and the loss of more flagship stores on the city’s ‘Magnificent Mile’ shopping district that now sits one third empty.

Since @chicagosmayor's term began, Chicago has suffered 2,278 homicides and over 9,000 shot.



Since January 1, the city has endured 41 homicides and 194 shot.



Yet here Lightfoot is blissfully dancing and asking voters to return her to office.



Lightfoot is detached from reality. pic.twitter.com/uEbL5R9s1m — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) January 29, 2023

Lightfoot, who is just four weeks shy of what polls have shown are an uphill Democratic primary battle with several opponents, was seen dancing at the city’s Lunar New Year parade Sunday along to a drumline.

It caused one Twitter user to say: ‘Since [Lightfoot]’s term began, Chicago has suffered 2,278 homicides and over 9,000 shot. Since January 1, the city has endured 41 homicides and 194 shot. Yet here Lightfoot is blissfully dancing and asking voters to return her to office. Lightfoot is detached from reality.’

In addition to rising crime – with overall crime up a shocking 61 percent in the first four weeks of 2023 from the same period last year – Lightfoot has overseen vacancy rates of nearly 30 percent after flagship stores on the Magnificent Mile bailed.

Huge brands like Macy’s, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Gap, Uniqlo and Timberland have all fled large premises since COVID shutdowns and ensuing riots.

READ MORE