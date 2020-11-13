Fox News:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come under fire for enforcing new stay-at-home orders just days after she was seen in a crowded street applauding the win of President-elect Joe Biden.

“I think that we’ve been saying all along everybody has to take care, everybody has to take precaution,” Lightfoot told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Friday. “I will tell you in that big crowd a week ago, everybody was wearing masks.”

“But yes, there are times when we actually do need to have a relief and come together and I felt like that was one of those times. And that crowd was gathered whether I was there or not,” she added.

.@chicagosmayor Lightfoot defends celebrating Biden’s Election Day in the streets despite her own rules against mass gatherings: "That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not." pic.twitter.com/MR81LnHfa7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2020

Chicagoans have been advised to stay home when possible and forgo social gatherings, including having people in their private residences, unless they are healthcare workers or childcare providers, as coronavirus cases spike in the Windy City.

The city has also advised people to “cancel traditional Thanksgiving celebrations” – a call that has greatly frustrated people who saw the mayor mingling with a large crowd after national media outlets called the 2020 presidential election in favor of the Biden-Harris ticket.

“This has been a super hard year on everyone. Everyone feels traumatized, they feel threatened,” Lightfoot said. “And they don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring.”

Illinois has seen record spikes in the number of new cases reported, outstretching the highest daily caseload during the first spike earlier this year by three times.

