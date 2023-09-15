Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Wants to Open City-Owned Grocery Stores

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) is looking into opening taxpayer-funded, city-owned grocery stores in areas in which businesses have pulled out due to rampant crime.Johnson announced a partnership with the Economic Security Project to look into the possibility of opening city-owned grocery stores. The first step in the partnership will be to perform a feasibility study, but the city did not provide a timeline, the Chicago Tribune reported. Johnson claimed his administration is “committed to advancing innovative, whole-of-government approaches to address these inequities.”The mayor said in a statement:

All Chicagoans deserve to live near convenient, affordable, healthy grocery options. We know access to grocery stores is already a challenge for many residents, especially on the South and West sides. A better, stronger, safer future is one where our youth and our communities have access to the tools and resources they need to thrive. My administration is committed to advancing innovative, whole-of-government approaches to address these inequities.Economic Security Project senior adviser Ameya Pawar compared the proposal to “the way a library or the postal service operates.”

