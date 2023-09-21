Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson quietly signs $26 MILLION contract with security firm to build migrant camps

Residents are now begging local politicians to “close the borders of Chicago” to stop illegals coming from Texas



96% of this neighborhood voted for Biden pic.twitter.com/WRkBZ4k67K — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 18, 2023

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson has quietly signed a $26million contract with a security firm to build migrant base camps, as residents plead with the city’s democratic leaders to stop letting asylum seekers in the state.

The city’s deal with the controversial Garda World firm, signed last week, includes at least six locations across the city, with zones holding between 200 and 1,400 asylum seekers. It also includes bedding, laundry, showers, three meals a day and security.

It comes as Chicago residents are becoming increasingly concerned about a surge of asylum seekers arriving on buses from southern states. Many of the migrants have been transported north from Republican border states in a bid to prove the Democrats’ open arms policies are a disaster.

‘I want to know if there is a capacity limit and what is that limit if there is one?’ one city resident asked at a community event this week. ‘And why can’t we close the borders of Chicago or the state of Illinois in the first place? Why can’t we close the border?’

Chicago has seen 13,000 migrants arrive in the city since August 2022, and the surge is expected to cost taxpayers $302 million by the end of the year.

