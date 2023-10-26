Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson is slammed ‘for locking huge crowd out of public meeting about plan for migrant camp in crime-ridden city – even though there was plenty of space inside’

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson has been accused of barring residents from a community meeting about controversial asylum seeker accommodation.

Video from Tuesday night shows dozens of people crowded outside Kelly High School unable to get inside with many taking up a chant of ‘open the doors’.

Meanwhile inside the meeting quickly grew heated with some residents opposing the city’s plan to turn a site in the Southwest Side neighborhood into a tent shelter for asylum seekers.

Cheers and boos erupted from the crowd, while outside, residents who had not been allowed in pounded on the doors.

They were there to discuss plans to construct a migrant ‘basecamp’ at a private lot at the intersection of West 38th Street and South California Avenue that would house as many as 2,000 people.

