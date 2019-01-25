Chicago Is Colder Than Parts Of Antarctica, Alaska, Iceland

If you think it feels like Antarctica outside, you’re actually wrong. Chicago is currently colder than some parts of Antarctica.

As of noon on Friday, the temperature in Chicago is 2 degrees Fahrenheit, but it feels like -16 degrees.

According to Accuweather, it is 34 degrees at the Cape Shirreff Field Station In Antarctica.

Further south, the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is reporting a temperature of -6 degrees, not much different than the Chicago area’s current temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, Chicago and other Midwest cities are even colder than parts of Alaska.

  • 43 degrees in Anchorage
  • 31 degrees in Salt Lake City
  • 22 degrees in Denver
  • 13 degrees in Indianapolis
  • -3 degrees in Minneapolis
  • -3 degrees in Barrow, Alaska

Outside of the U.S., the Chicago cold beats out the capital cities of both Iceland and Russia.

  • 34 degrees in Reykjavik, Iceland
  • 28 degrees in Nuuk, Greenland
  • 21 in Seoul, South Korea
  • 19 degrees in Montreal, Canada
  • 14 degrees in Kyiv, Ukraine
  • 7 degrees in Moscow, Russia

