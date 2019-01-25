CBS CHICAGO:

If you think it feels like Antarctica outside, you’re actually wrong. Chicago is currently colder than some parts of Antarctica.

As of noon on Friday, the temperature in Chicago is 2 degrees Fahrenheit, but it feels like -16 degrees.

According to Accuweather, it is 34 degrees at the Cape Shirreff Field Station In Antarctica.

Further south, the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is reporting a temperature of -6 degrees, not much different than the Chicago area’s current temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, Chicago and other Midwest cities are even colder than parts of Alaska.

43 degrees in Anchorage

31 degrees in Salt Lake City

22 degrees in Denver

13 degrees in Indianapolis

-3 degrees in Minneapolis

-3 degrees in Barrow, Alaska

Outside of the U.S., the Chicago cold beats out the capital cities of both Iceland and Russia.

34 degrees in Reykjavik, Iceland

28 degrees in Nuuk, Greenland

21 in Seoul, South Korea

19 degrees in Montreal, Canada

14 degrees in Kyiv, Ukraine

7 degrees in Moscow, Russia