If you think it feels like Antarctica outside, you’re actually wrong. Chicago is currently colder than some parts of Antarctica.
As of noon on Friday, the temperature in Chicago is 2 degrees Fahrenheit, but it feels like -16 degrees.
According to Accuweather, it is 34 degrees at the Cape Shirreff Field Station In Antarctica.
Further south, the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is reporting a temperature of -6 degrees, not much different than the Chicago area’s current temperatures.
According to the National Weather Service, Chicago and other Midwest cities are even colder than parts of Alaska.
- 43 degrees in Anchorage
- 31 degrees in Salt Lake City
- 22 degrees in Denver
- 13 degrees in Indianapolis
- -3 degrees in Minneapolis
- -3 degrees in Barrow, Alaska
Outside of the U.S., the Chicago cold beats out the capital cities of both Iceland and Russia.
- 34 degrees in Reykjavik, Iceland
- 28 degrees in Nuuk, Greenland
- 21 in Seoul, South Korea
- 19 degrees in Montreal, Canada
- 14 degrees in Kyiv, Ukraine
- 7 degrees in Moscow, Russia
