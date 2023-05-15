Three men with Chicago gang affiliations were charged Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of three women in Beverly Hills, California, earlier this year.

Breitbart News reported the three shooting fatalities when they occurred on January 28, 2023, and noted others were injured in the attack. The number of non-fatal injured persons was originally reported at four and later updated to six.

The New York Post noted the three fatalities were 33-year-old Iyana Hutton, 29-year-old Nenah Davis, and 26-year-old Destiny Sims. All three women were from the Chicago area and were shot will sitting in a car near the Beverly Hills’ home they rented for vacation.

On Friday police announced charges against 28-year-old Dejean Thompkins, 22-year-old Dontae Williams, and 28-year-old Daries Stanford, all three of whom are also from the Chicago area.

Thompkins and Williams were arrested in Chicago and Stanford was arrested in New York.

