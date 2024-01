This is the 63-year-old Illinois father who shot dead his wife and three daughters during ‘an argument’ at their home in Tinley Park on Sunday.

Maher Kassem has been charged with three counts of murder for killing wife Majeda and daughters Zahia and Halema, 25, and Hanan, 24.

Police say he flew into a rage during a domestic incident at the house. It remains unclear what they were arguing about.

Kassem remains in custody and is awaiting his next court appearance.

