Pictured – 99 shot & 16 killed. But no worries, plenty of condoms!

NBC News:

Congratulations Mayor Lightfoot. You’ve set a new record!

Chicago police say at least 99 people have been shot, 16 fatally, in shootings across the city over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred at approximately 5:22 p.m. in Hermosa on the city’s Northwest Side. Police say a 22-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of N. Kilbourn when some in a light-colored vehicle came up, exited and began firing shots.

The 22-year-old was shot in the head and body and transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Less than an hour later, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the North Lawndale neighborhood, police said. At approximately 6:30 p.m., the victim and another 20-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle in the 3900 block of West 16th Street, waiting for a light to change, when an unknown offender approached and fired shots.

The first victim was shot two times in the torso and three times in the back, according to authorities. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and subsequently pronounced dead. The other victim, a passenger in the vehicle, was shot once in the leg and listed in stable condition at Stroger Hospital.

In Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, a 40-year-old man was playing music in his apartment in the 7400 block of South Emerald when a neighbor made “several complaints” about the noise, police said.

The man answered his front door at approximately 11:22 p.m. and was engaged in a verbal altercation when an unknown person produced a handgun and shot the man in the torso. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Saturday morning at approximately 1:23 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2200 block of North Lockwood and found a 19-year-old man lying on the sidewalk unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead.

At approximately 4:42 a.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old man was traveling in the rear seat of a vehicle in the 4400 block of West Cermak when the back window shattered, according to police.

The man was shot in the back of the head and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. No one has been placed in custody.

In the 10-100 block of North Menard at approximately 10:46 p.m. Saturday, two men and a woman were standing outside in the alley when a 33-year-old man began shooting at the three, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and is listed in stable condition at Stroger Hospital. The 45-year-old woman was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead. A second man, 49, sustained one gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. A 49-year-old man who is a concealed carry holder saw the incident and fired shots at the shooter, who was hit once in the arm and once in the hip.

