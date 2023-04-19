A couple who were violently targeted in Chicago’s out-of-control ‘teen riots’ have condemned their attackers for trying ‘to kill us’ – after an Illinois state senator defended the mob for protesting ‘against poverty and segregation’.

Terrifying footage caught the moment on Saturday evening when Ashley, 20, and DJ, 22, were swarmed by teen rioters after they stepped out on the streets of Chicago.

The young couple – who chose not to reveal their full names – said the unprovoked attack was ‘completely random’ – but state senator Robert Peters took to Twitter the next day to come out behind the mob.

‘I would look at the behavior of young people as a political act and statement. It’s a mass protest against poverty and segregation,’ he said in the post, which sparked widespread outrage.

