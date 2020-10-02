Cops in Chicago fatally shot a man who attacked a sergeant with a butcher’s knife — after a Taser failed to bring down the suspect, dramatic footage shows.

The police bodycam footage, released Thursday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, shows officers responding to Vittum Park on Sept. 5 after getting a report of a person stabbed.

At least two officers and a sergeant then encountered a suspect identified by the Chicago Tribune as Shaon Warner in the park in the city’s Garfield Ridge section.

