The Chicago Police Department has confirmed to Fox News the existence of an intelligence alert reportedly sent out by the FBI warning area law enforcement of a pact among street gangs “to ‘shoot on-sight any cop that has a weapon drawn on any subject in public’.”
The “Potential Activity Alert” from FBI officials was sent out Aug. 26, according to ABC7, which says it has obtained a copy of it.
“We have been made aware of this threat by a law enforcement partner,” a Chicago police spokesperson told Fox News on Tuesday. “The Chicago Police Department takes all threats against officer safety seriously and we will take all necessary measures to safeguard our officers.”