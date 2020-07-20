Fox News:

“People are too afraid right now to ask for help right now because if it does work, they’re going to make the president look like a success. It’s a political move.”

Chicago’s Democratic leaders are “too afraid” to ask for federal help in addressing the rampant crime in the city because it could make President Trump a stronger candidate for the 2020 presidential election, said Alderman Anthony Napolitano, who is a former police officer.

“People are too afraid right now to ask for help right now because if it does work, they’re going to make the president look like a success. It’s a political move,” Napolitano told “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

Napolitano said that people should be put first over political matters.

“We are dealing with crime at biblical proportions in Chicago,” Napolitano said.

Napolitano reacted to more than a dozen Chicago elected officials pushing back against a request, made by the police union president, for federal intervention to curb the city’s violence.

“On Saturday, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7 President John Catanzara released a letter he said was being sent to President Trump, asking for federal assistance. In the letter, Catanzara said Chicago was in “chaos” and that Mayor Lori Lightfoot is ‘a complete failure.'”

Chicago on Sunday was reeling from another violent weekend, with nearly 50 shootings – including eight people killed – since Friday, police said.

“We need help,” Napolitano said.

