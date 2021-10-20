Fox News

The Chevrolet Performance division has revealed the biggest and most-powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine it has ever built, even as General Motors accelerates its transition toward electric power. The 632-cubic-inch ZZ632/1000 crate engine was designed for drag racing builds and not meant to be used on the street. The 10-liter mill is rated at 1004 hp and 876 lb-ft of torque on pump gas without the use of any supercharging. Chevy’s current top offering is the ZZ527/740R Deluxe, which is rated at 727 hp and 680 lb-ft. The iron-block ZZ632/1000 was designed with a redline of 7,000 rpm and features electronic port injection fed through symmetrical ports built into its CNC-machined aluminum head, forged aluminum pistons along with a forged steel crank and connecting rods. Chevrolet said a single engine was subjected to 200 simulated runs during development without issues.

