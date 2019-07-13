NEW YORK POST:

A rising chess star was caught allegedly cheating in a bathroom during a tournament in France this week — apparently confirming months of speculation about his meteoric rise to “super” grandmaster, the game’s governing body said.

Latvian-Czech player Igors Rausis, 58, was suspended after an embarrassing photo emerged showing him sitting on a toilet, looking at a mobile phone, during a break from the competition this week in Strasbourg, the Telegraph reported.

“Igor Rausis caught red-handed at a tournament in Strasbourg,” International Chess Federation director Emil Sutovsky wrote on Facebook on Friday, adding that the player was “long suspected” of cheating.

Phones are banned at tournaments, because chess software can be used to help players gain an advantage; some tournaments require players to pass through metal detectors.