There’s growing evidence that regular exposure to a group of chemicals used in a variety of household items like pots and pans is connected to an increase in cancer rates.

A new study examining the correlation between liver cancer and the presence of these chemicals in humans found that people with the highest levels of exposure were hundreds of percent more likely to eventually develop the disease.

PFAS are a large group of 4700 chemicals that contaminate soil and groundwater since the substances within the chemicals break down very slowly and accumulate over time, and this process also occurs in the body.

PFAS, used in many consumer and industrial products, were first discovered in the blood of people who worked with these chemicals in the 1970s. In the 1990s they were found in the blood of people who didn’t work with chemicals, leading to a growing awareness of the potential health risks.

Some manufacturers have phased out using perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and 1-Octanesulfonic acid (PFAS) but because they’re long-lasting PFAS are found in drinking water, many food products, and in the blood of more than 98% of US adults.

