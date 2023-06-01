Chelsea Mitchell, one of the fastest female athletes to ever compete in Connecticut high school sports, is suing her home state for allowing males to compete in female sports.

Mitchell, 20, lost 20 races in her career because the state of Connecticut sees no issue with allowing males to compete against females. Well, Mitchell has a big problem with that, and she is prepared to fight it out in court.

“At the end of the day, this is just about fairness,” Mitchell told the New York Post. “This is about biology.”

But that common sense approach to the issue of trans inclusion in sports is not shared by the targets of her suit – the Connecticut Association of Schools and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference – who believe an athlete should be able to compete according to their gender identity.

Mitchell is not alone in this fight. Her suit is joined by fellow Connecticut female track athletes Selina Soule, 20, Ashley Nicoletti, 19, and Alanna Smith, 19. If successful, the four female athletes will force Connecticut to change their policy by requiring athletes to compete according to their biological sex, not gender identity.

