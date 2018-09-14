MEDIAITE:

Thursday during an interview with SiriusXM’s “Signal Boost,” former first daughter Chelsea Clinton said it would be “unchristian” to return to a “pre” Roe v. Wade time, meaning before abortion was legal in the United States.

Clinton said, “I look at my children and I have to quote Jim Yong Kim, ‘optimism is a moral choice.’ Every day I make the moral choice to be optimistic. That my efforts and my energies, particularly when I’m fortunate enough to be in partnership with kinda fellow travelers, hopefully will make a difference.”

She added, “And when I think about all of the statistics that are painful of what women are confronting today in our country, and what even more women confronted pre-Roe and how many women died and how many more women were maimed because of unsafe abortion practices, we just can’t go back to that. Like that’s unconscionable to me, and also, I’m sure that this will unleash another wave of hate in my direction, but as a deeply religious person, it’s also unchristian to me.”