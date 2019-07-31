WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Joe Biden wants Democratic voters to see past his key role in the major crime bills of 1986 and 1994 that critics charge disproportionately punished blacks.

As the 76-year-old former vice president prepares to take his place between only two black candidates in the 25-strong field — Kamala Harris and Cory Booker — activists say that his new criminal justice reform plan will not be enough to get him off the hook.

The two senators are likely to point out that his conversion to reform is conveniently timed: As recently as 2015, he talked of the 1994 legislation as the “Biden Crime Bill” and in 2016, he stated that it “restored American cities.”

Hoping to blunt criticism of his support of the two crime bills, Biden released his 2020 criminal justice reform plan. It proposes an end to mandatory minimum sentences, the abolition of the federal crack and powder cocaine disparity, the decriminalizion of cannabis use, and the automatic expungement of previous cannabis use convictions. In addition it would end all incarceration for drug use alone, and divert offenders to drug courts and treatment programs.

