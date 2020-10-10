Breitbart:
Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) briefly lowered his mask to uncover his mouth and coughed in his hand while delivering a speech in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday.
Biden stumped in Las Vegas on Friday, speaking to both Latino leaders and holding a drive-in rally. During a stump speech that day, Biden, whose nose was already exposed as he spoke, adjusted his mask, briefly exposed his mouth, and proceeded to cough in his hand:
Biden has continued in his efforts to promote universal masking, routinely encouraging Americans on social media to wear a face covering.
“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide,” he said during a virtual briefing in August.
“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they are outside for the next three months at a minimum,” Biden continued, stating that “every governor should mandate mandatory mask-wearing.”
He repeated his call during his Democratic National Convention nomination acceptance speech, promising, “We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask.”
Weeks later, Biden shifted positions, admitting that there remains a “constitutional issue whether the federal government can issue such a mandate.”
“I don’t think constitutionally they could, so I wouldn’t issue a mandate,” he said.
Days later, Biden reiterated that he “cannot mandate people wearing masks” but said he would enforce the order on federal land.