Chechen leader and staunch Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov reportedly in critical condition

Ruthless Chechnya warlord — and staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin — Ramzan Kadyrov is reportedly hospitalized in critical condition, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

“There is information that the war criminal Kadyrov is in a serious condition — existing illnesses have worsened and caused such a serious condition,” Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s military intelligence branch, told Ukrainian outlet Obozrevatel Friday.

Kadyrov’s condition has been confirmed by multiple sources, Yusov said, and the cause of the illness is not the result of any injury.

“It is not about injuries. Other details require additional clarification. He has been ill for a long time, and we are talking about systemic health problems.

“But he has been in a serious condition for the past few days,” he added.

The warlord has been rumored to be in poor health for months with kidney problems as a result of drug addiction, although some believe he may have been poisoned.

