The college admissions scandal claimed some high profile casualties, but it’s not just the rich who are willing to cheat to get their child into college.

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were the most notorious casualties of the scandal, and a host of other members of the super-rich were also indicted for trying to gain their offspring an unfair advantage.

But while their misdeeds have been covered in the Netflix documentary Operation Varsity Blues, it’s not just the rich and famous who are willing to cross the line when it comes to college admissions.

In fact, more parents are prepared to cheat than you might imagine, and they come from all parts of the socio-economic spectrum.

One in four parents admit to cheating to get their child into college, rising to one in two parents whose children went to a for-profit institution according to a survey for student research website Intelligent.com.

And while making a sizeable donation to their child’s top choice institution was the most common way of trying to gain an unfair advantage, it was far from the only one.

More than four in 10 parents said they got someone else to take their child’s SAT or ACT test, a quarter put false information about their child’s achievements or voluntary work on the college application.

And an astonishing one in five parents said they bribed college admissions officials.

Almost half of parents who admitted to cheating said it was because their child’s high school grade point average was too low for their chosen college.

Four in 10 parents said they wanted to ensure a prosperous future for their child, while a third said they didn’t want to leave it to chance.

