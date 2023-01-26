Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s coming for your job.

So promising are the tool’s capabilities, Microsoft — amidst laying off 10,000 people — has announced a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in the revolutionary technology, which is growing smarter by the day.

And the rise of the machines leaves many well-paid workers vulnerable, experts warn.

“AI is replacing the white-collar workers. I don’t think anyone can stop that,” said Pengcheng Shi, an associate dean in the department of computing and information sciences at Rochester Institute of Technology.

“This is not crying wolf,” Shi told The Post. “The wolf is at the door.”

Education

As it stands now, ChatGPT — currently banned in NYC schools — “can easily teach classes already,” Shi said. The tool would likely be most effective at middle- or high-school level, he added, as those classes reinforce skills already established in elementary school.

“Although it has bugs and inaccuracies in terms of knowledge, this can be easily improved. Basically, you just need to train the ChatGPT,” Shi continued.

As for higher education, both Shi and Hegde maintain that college courses will need a human leader for the foreseeable future, but the NYU professor did admit that, in theory, AI could teach without oversight.

In the meantime, educators are seeing their roles transformed nearly overnight. It’s already become a struggle to adapt teaching and testing methods in efforts to keep up with the increasingly talented ChatGPT, which, according to Shi, can successfully complete a corner-cutting student’s coursework at a master’s level.

Ph.D. candidates hoping for a shortcut are likely out of luck — creating an independent thesis on an area not often or thoroughly studied is beyond AI’s abilities for the time being, he said.

Finance

Wall Street could see many jobs axed in coming years, as bots like ChatGPT continue to better themselves, Shi told The Post.

“I definitely think [it will impact] the trading side, but even [at] an investment bank, people [are] hired out of college and spend two, three years to work like robots and do Excel modeling — you can get AI to do that,” he explained. “Much, much faster.”

Shi is certain, however, that crucial financial and economic decisions will likely always be left in human hands, even if the data sheets are not.

Software engineering

Website designers and engineers responsible for comparatively simple coding are at risk of being made obsolete, Hegde warns.

“I worry for such people. Now I can just ask ChatGPT to generate a website for me — any type of person whose routine job would be doing this for me is no longer needed.”

In essence, AI can draft the code — hand-tailored to a user’s request and parameters — to build sites and other pieces of IT.

