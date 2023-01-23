ChatGPT – a recently released AI with the uncanny ability to mimic human writing – has passed some of America’s most challenging professional exams, studies have shown, raising concerns it could soon put many white collar workers out of a job.

The artificially intelligent content creator, whose name is short for ‘Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer,’ was released two months ago by OpenAI, and has since taken the world by storm.

Praised by figures such as Elon Musk – one of OpenAI’s founders – the AI-powered also raised alarms in regards to ethics as students use it to cheat on writing assignments and experts warn it could have lasting effects on the US economy.

Its results, however, are inarguable – with recent research showing it the chatbot could successfully achieve an MBA, and soon pass notoriously difficult tests like the United States Medical Licensing Exam and the Bar.

