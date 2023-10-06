Charlotte Sena’s alleged kidnapper Craig Ross Jr. facing scrutiny in two unsolved murders: cops

The man accused of abducting 9-year-old Charlotte Sena from an upstate New York campground last weekend will be probed for any potential links to the unsolved murders of two young women who vanished from the region 20 years ago, authorities said.

Craig N. Ross Jr., 46, was charged earlier this week with kidnapping the little girl after SWAT teams found her hiding in a closet inside the suspect’s trailer in Ballston Spa — two days after she went missing during a family camping trip.

As the Sena investigation continues to unfold, Ross is set to be scrutinized for possible connections to any other major cases in the vicinity — including the decades-old abduction and slayings of 18-year-old Jennifer Hammond and 19-year-old Christina White.

“At this time, we have no information to indicate that he was or was not involved,” Saratoga County Sheriff’s Investigator Matthew Robinson, who is the lead investigator on the women’s unsolved murders, told the Times-Union.

“There’s no, like, hot lead that says he’s our guy or anything like that.”

But Robinson said the department was probing any “association [Ross] has with any major case in the area” as part of a “standard investigative step.”

