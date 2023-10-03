Charlotte Sena is found in CABINET in camper van owned by her ‘abductor’ Craig Ross Jr, 47, after he left ransom note in nine year-old’s parents’ mailbox, triggering SWAT helicopter rescue

A nine-year-old girl who vanished from her family holiday while riding a bike in an upstate New York park was found inside a cabinet in her abductor’s camper van. Charlotte Sena was rescued by troopers on Monday – two days after she was snatched from Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort. She was found ‘in good health,’ police said. Craig Ross Jr, 47, was arrested and is currently under questioning.

He lived inside a trailer at his mother’s property on Barrett Road in Milton, New York.Police found little Charlotte covered up and hidden in a cabinet on Monday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed at a press conference. Hochul said the youngster immediately realized she was being rescued. Two SWAT teams – one state and one federal – swooped on the property in helicopters, with Ross said to have put up a struggle. He is being questioned and has yet to be charged with a crime, although Hochul says she expects that to follow soon. No mugshot has been released and there is no indication that Ross knew his victim’s family.

READ MORE