LA Times:

As Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ reignites interest, an exhibit gathers the cult leader’s paintings and memorabilia from collectors who “can’t really have enough.”

Charles Manson — the notorious cult leader convicted of orchestrating a string of L.A. murders, including actress Sharon Tate’s, in 1969 — has been dead for two years. But he’s newly thriving in the pop consciousness thanks to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is set in the summer of those gruesome killings.

Now obsessives can take an immersive foray into the chaotic world of the troubled would-be troubadour who became a symbol of anarchy and evil incarnate: From Aug. 8 to 11, the Lethal Amounts Gallery in downtown L.A. presents “Once Upon a Time in ’69,” an exhaustive exhibit of artifacts spinning out of the murders, including art made by Manson in prison.