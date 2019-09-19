FOX 8:

An Iowa mom is looking to press charges after her son with special needs was beaten up while walking to class at Muscatine High School.

Vicky Zahn is just like any other mom – she never wants to see her child get bullied. But a video taken on Monday through Snapchat began circulating on social media.

Zahn identified the boy wearing the red hoodie in the video as her youngest son Coby. The other student’s identity remains anonymous as he is a minor.

“He was walking down the hall, going to his first hour class,” Zahn said describing the video. “This kid came running up behind him… I guess he hit him. My son said ‘Dude!’ And next thing you know it’s pow pow.”

Coby was punched several times and knocked up against hallway lockers.