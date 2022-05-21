NY Post

Charges have been dropped against the teenage rapper accused of shooting an NYPD officer during a scuffle in the Bronx earlier this year, officials confirmed. The gun and assault case against Camrin Williams, a 16-year-old reputed gangbanger and rapper who goes by the stage name C Blu, “cannot be prosecuted,” the city Law Department said in a Friday statement, without elaborating. Williams had been facing the charges after allegedly shooting 27-year-old cop Kaseem Pennant in the leg in January while he was on probation for a prior gun case. Bronx Supreme Court Justice Denis Boyle set the up-and-coming rapper’s bond at $250,000, in February, which Williams posted, reportedly with an advance he received after signing a recording contract with Interscope Records. One week after he made bail, Williams was hauled back into juvenile court for violating his probation.

