The New York Post (Miranda Devine):

The karma train comes for us all in the end, and it has mowed down the Cuomo brothers with a delicious savagery.

As the Babylon Bee put it: “Unemployment Rate Among Cuomo Brothers Rises to 100%.”

The schadenfreude is irresistible.

Like President Biden and his medical adviser Anthony Fauci, the Cuomo brothers are just two more public figures deified by the media in a quest to destroy President Donald Trump who have fallen from grace with a thud.

More will follow as the ancient adage that we all would be wise to heed is fulfilled: “Character is destiny.”

Of course, the moral compass at CNN is so awry that the network dithered for months over the inevitable decision to jettison its highest-rating prime-time star over his efforts to help his brother, disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight off sexual harassment accusations. Chris Cuomo’s hemorrhaging ratings the past year tell you that the viewers were not impressed.

Finally, during the Saturday night graveyard shift hosted by “Cuomo Prime Time’s” oily replacement wannabe, Jim Acosta, CNN announced Chris was out.

The Cuomo brothers were shamelessly playing games on CNN while New Yorkers were dying in nursing homes thanks to Andrew’s policies.CNN

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” CNN’s statement read. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.”

The statement went on to cite “additional information” as a factor in CNN’s decision, which the New York Times later reported is related to sexual harassment allegations against Chris. It must run in the family.

Former CNN star Chris Cuomo clearly abused his sources on finding the latest scoops on his brother’s sexual harassment accusers.YouTube

Tuesday’s suspension was prompted by new documents released by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which removed any doubt that Chris had transgressed the rules of ethical journalism to save his brother’s undeserving hide.

Text messages revealed that he used his journalistic contacts to ferret out information that would be damaging to some of the 12 women who had accused his brother of sexual harassment and ultimately forced the governor’s resignation in August.

He lied to his viewers and CNN. Anyone who initially gave him a pass for sibling loyalty no longer had that fig leaf to hide behind.

More at The New York Post