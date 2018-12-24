



NEW YORK POST:

Patrolling a Manhattan subway station turned into a battle royale for a lone NYPD cop who was forced to fight off a group of hostile vagrants — one of whom tumbled to the tracks, according to a disturbing new video.

A 47-second clip of the encounter shows the uniformed officer holding a collapsible baton at the ready and repeatedly ordering the men to “stand back” as he backs up along a staircase.

The video — which was shot from behind the cop and posted online — then shows a man in a baseball hat step over another man sprawled on the platform and approach the cop, who kicks him in the leg and knocks him to the floor.

“Stand back! I don’t want to hurt you!” the cop says as two other men approach.