Chaos erupted at the end of the second day of the second impeachment trial of now former President Donald Trump as House Democrats were forced to withdraw from the record a statement a GOP senator said was falsely attributed to him after Senate Democrats lost control of the proceedings while they sought to wrap up for the day.

Specifically, the incident that distracted from the Democrats’ case against Trump began when Democrat impeachment manager Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) recalled public reporting that then-President Trump allegedly called Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) by accident when he supposedly meant to call Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) while senators were in a temporary holding room after being evacuated from the Senate floor during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Cicilline said from the well of the Senate as he made his case to senators to convict Trump on the House-adopted impeachment article:

Shortly after 2 p.m., as the siege was fully underway, then-President Trump made a call. This is the first call we are aware he made to anyone inside the Capitol during the attack. He didn’t call the Vice President to ask how he could help defend the Capitol. He didn’t call the next two in line of succession to the presidency to check on their safety or well-being. Instead, he attempted to call Sen. Tuberville. He dialed Sen. Lee by accident. As Sen. Lee describes it, he had just ended a prayer with his colleagues here in the Senate chamber. The phone rang. It was Donald Trump. How Sen. Lee explains it the phone call goes something like this: ‘Hey Tommy,’ Trump asks. Sen. Lee says, ‘this isn’t Tommy’ and he hands the phone to Sen. Tuberville. Sen. Lee then confirmed he stood by as Sen. Tuberville and President Trump spoke on the phone. On that call, Donald Trump reportedly asked Sen. Tuberville to make additional objections to the certification process. That’s why he called.

Lee was clearly of the belief that that characterization of events and of comments–as attributed to him in particular–was inaccurate. As the Senate moved to wrap up business on the impeachment trial for the day, Lee sought to have those Cicilline comments stricken from the record.

This led to a remarkable moment where Sen. Pat Leahy (D-VT), the president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate who is also presiding over the impeachment trial of Trump since Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts declined to preside, given that Trump is no longer in office, made an unclear ruling apparently rejecting Lee’s motion.

Lee then appealed his ruling and sought a vote in the Senate to override Leahy, and after several confusing moments the Senate began voting on Lee’s objection to Leahy’s unclear ruling. After a couple senators’ names were called when the clerk began calling the roll of Senators to vote on Lee’s objection, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke up and intervened to stop the vote.

Schumer used a tactic called noting the absence of a quorum–essentially pausing the Senate’s formal business as televised for the nation while senators and staff handle a dispute or negotiation off camera–to “work this out.”

Moments later, they came back into action and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD)–the House Democrats’ lead impeachment manager–admitted that Cicilline’s characterization of Lee as it related to the Trump-Tuberville phone call, while based on news reports, was inaccurate, and then he withdrew the matter from the record himself without a Senate vote.

